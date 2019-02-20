Try 1 month for 99¢
Davenport fire crews respond to an apartment fire at the Breckenridge Apartments at 4323 N. Division St. in Davenport, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

A fire that damaged a Davenport apartment building Sunday night was caused by "unattended cooking" that was left on the stove, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said Wednesday.

Six fire companies were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the Breckenridge apartment complex in the 4300 block of North Division Street.

The first arriving crews advised nothing was showing until they exited the rig and found smoke and heat conditions as they entered the building, according to fire officials.

Fire was found on the third floor of the 24-unit apartment complex. Forty-eight people live in the building and crews had to deploy a ground ladder to rescue two people from the third floor. They were treated for minor injuries.

Several pets in the building also were rescued by firefighters. The Red Cross of the Quad-Cities was on scene to assist the displaced residents.

Fire Department Command staff worked closely with the building owner to get the residents back into the building after it was safe to retrieve belongings from several apartments.

Fire officials have said the fire was contained primarily to one apartment on the third floor. However heat, water and smoke damage occurred throughout the building.

