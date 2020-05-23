Under state scrutiny, Davenport schools still miscounted suspensions

What took so long?

The Iowa Department of Education collects data three times a year, and most of what is collected is directly tied to a state or federal requirement, said Jay Pennington, chief of the Bureau of Information and Analysis Services. Data about unilateral removals is reported in the spring, at the end of the school year.

Even though Davenport had a citation based on removals, Amy Williamson, chief of bureau of school improvement, said the Department of Education didn’t know the reported removals were so high until the end of the year.

“It took us a while to get to that one,” she said, citing the laundry list of citations Davenport was confronting at once. For the 2018–19 school year, Williamson said, they were focused on IEP re-evaluations for students and getting compensatory education underway. Over the summer, she said, they were concerned with Superintendent Robert Kobylski’s licensure, which was held up because he was transferring from out of state.

It wasn’t until fall 2019 when they “weren’t seeing a downturn” that Williamson said they addressed the issue with administrators.