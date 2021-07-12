Underneath Bettendorf I-74 bridge to be ‘urban park’, connection to bike trails

So, project leaders filed a request with the federal government asking to waive the requirement so the elevator could be built while other finishing touches are going on with the bridge project.

That application, Ryan said, is still under review.

If the waiver is denied, Ryan said the elevator would still be built, just after the project is completely finished and books are closed, which could take another year or two.

Morlok said that means they would have to start construction of the elevator after the bridge is completed and post-demolition of the old I-74 bridge.

“We've been told that it wouldn't even be at the end of construction, it would be at project closeout, which could take years,” Morlok said.

But even if the waiver is denied, people will still be able to access the interstate pedestrian path in the meantime before the elevator is built. It would just be a longer route than the elevator’s quick access.

The walkable path in the urban park is planned to stretch from the Bettendorf riverfront to Mississippi Boulevard and Grant Street. Bikers, walkers, etc. can then access the pedestrian path on the interstate bridge via a ramp off of Grant Street.