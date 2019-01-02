The Quad-Cities Underwear Because We Care recent campaign collected a record number of items for those in need, according to its chairman Grant Curtis of Davenport.
But he wants to help more people.
Underwear Because We Care collects new underwear, socks, bras, undershirts and camisoles and lightly used prosthetic bras to distribute to clients of other Quad-City organizations. The group operates out of The Center, 1411 Brady St., Davenport, which allows the organization to store donations there.
The nonprofit shared more than 6,800 donated items with partner agencies in early December, Curtis said Wednesday. It distributes that way because “we didn’t want to recreate the wheel,” he said.
Before that, the best collection the group has had in its seven years of existence was about 5,000 items, Curtis said.
“Our goal every year is to collect 10,000 items,” Curtis said. “This year, we have a shot.” Distribution takes a few weeks to reach the individuals in need, so he doesn’t know yet how many people received them.
Collection sites were at different locations, including business, churches and other non-profit organizations, he said.
Underwear Because We Care also has an emergency program that provides items to people in other kinds of need – say, someone whose belongings have been destroyed in a fire.
A number of Quad-City people, businesses, churches and other organizations help with the collection and provide grants so that Underwear Because We Care can buy items.
Versions of the program have popped up in Massachusetts and Atlanta, said Curtis, a retired contracting officer at the Rock Island Arsenal involved with several other non-profit initiatives.
The group has two drives every year, one in the spring and another in the fall. The upcoming spring drive is named the Kathie Gunnare Memorial Collection in tribute to a late volunteer.
To help more people, Curtis seeks more volunteers, especially those with experience in social media who can help update the group’s website and Facebook sites.
With more volunteers, Curtis thinks it could help Quad-City veterans.
“When I talk to people about Underwear Because We Care, I get one of two reactions,” he said. “They either laugh, or they say, ‘What a wonderful program.’”
Having clean underwear, he said, “is a building block for improving self esteem."
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, contact Curtis, 563-528-0835, or email underwearbwc@gmail.com