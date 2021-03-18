Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Illinois metro areas in January

SPRINGFIELD — The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in January, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).
The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.
"The Pritzker administration remains steadfast in providing support and services to individuals impacted by this pandemic more than a year later," Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said. "As IDES works to roll out the new extensions provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to ensure eligible claimants have access to benefits, they will continue to provide job-matching resources to individuals as the economy works to recover statewide."
The number of non-farm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, the largest percent decreases coming in Kankakee (-9.8%, -4,500), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan area (-9.1%, -342,700) and Elgin (-8.4%, -21,400).
The over-the-year unemployment rate increased in all 14 metropolitan areas, the metro areas with the largest rate increase were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro (+5.3 points to 9.1%), Decatur (+51. points to 9.9%) and Springfield (+3.9 points to 7.6%).
Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2021 with January 2019. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois unemployment rate was 8.5% in January 2021.
Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8 percent in January 2021. The unemployment rate identifies individuals who are out of work and seeking employment.
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IL-IA MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.8% in January 2021 from 4.6% in January 2020. The last time the January rate was equal to or higher was in 2014 when it was 7.5%.
Total non-farm employment decreased -11,500 compared to January 2020. Educational-Health Services (-2,500), Leisure-Hospitality (-2,400), Manufacturing (1,300), Government (-1,300) and Professional-Business Services (-1,200) sectors recorded the largest employment declines compared to one year ago.
Rock Island County saw an unemployment rate of 7.8% in January 2021, up 3 points from January 2020. Henry County's unemployment rate was 6.9%, up 2.1 points from January 2020 and Mercer County's unemployment rate was 7.3%, up 1.4 points.
The city of Rock Island's unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in January 2021, up 3.5 points from January 2020, while Moline's also rose to 7.9 percent, up 3.2 points.