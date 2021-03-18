Unemployment rates up, jobs down in all 14 Illinois metro areas in January

SPRINGFIELD — The number of non-farm jobs decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in January, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

The unemployment rate increased over-the-year in all metro areas.

"The Pritzker administration remains steadfast in providing support and services to individuals impacted by this pandemic more than a year later," Deputy Gov. Dan Hynes said. "As IDES works to roll out the new extensions provided in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to ensure eligible claimants have access to benefits, they will continue to provide job-matching resources to individuals as the economy works to recover statewide."

The number of non-farm jobs decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas, the largest percent decreases coming in Kankakee (-9.8%, -4,500), the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan area (-9.1%, -342,700) and Elgin (-8.4%, -21,400).

The over-the-year unemployment rate increased in all 14 metropolitan areas, the metro areas with the largest rate increase were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro (+5.3 points to 9.1%), Decatur (+51. points to 9.9%) and Springfield (+3.9 points to 7.6%).

