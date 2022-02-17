Union employees at Eaton-Cobham's Davenport plant set to go on strike

About 365 union employees of Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport are set to go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Friday after those workers voted not to ratify the company's contract offer, said John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Herrig said more than 98% of about 350 union members voting Thursday cast their ballots against the three-year contract offer.

Employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 met Thursday afternoon at the Elks Lodge 298 located at 4400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, for the vote.

The five-year contract the union had signed with Cobham expired at midnight.

In addition to wage and insurance issues, Herrig said there were a number of things that led to employees turning down the proposed three-year contract.

“The membership feels there were a substantial amount of takeaways and not enough gains to make up the difference,” Herrig said. “Nobody’s in business to do worse.”

Workers will hit the picket line in from of Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems at 12:01 a.m. The company is located at 2734 Hickory Grove Road.

Herrig added that while the last contract was negotiated with Cobham, this contract is being negotiated with Eaton.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1, 2021, that it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling systems, environmental systems and actuation, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

Eaton purchased Cobham for $2.83 billion, including $130 in tax benefits.

Eaton had been domiciled in Cleveland before purchasing Ireland’s Cooper Industries in 2012, for $13 billion. Eaton has a secondary administrative center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Eaton’s net income attributed to ordinary shareholders for 2021 came to $2.144 billion, a jump of 52% over the company’s net income attributed to ordinary shareholders for 2020, which came to $1.41 billion.

Eaton’s net sales for 2020 totaled $17.858 billion, while net sales for 2021 reached $19.628 billion.

According to the Quad-City Chamber of Commerce, the Eaton-Cobham plant is Davenport is tied with MercyOne in Clinton, Iowa, for being the 12th-largest employer in the Quad-City region with 950 employees. Not all of the employees at the Davenport Eaton-Cobham plant are union members.

This is the second major strike of a company in the Quad-Cities in three months. Deere & Co. workers represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America were on strike from Oct. 14 when their contract ended, until Nov. 17 when the new contract was ratified. The strike affected 10,100 Deere employees in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

