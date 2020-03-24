UNION: I-74 bridge work comes to halt because of positive COVID-19 case

Construction on the new Interstate 74 bridge has come to a halt after at least one worker tested positive for COVID-19, according to a union working on bridge construction.

Brian Atkins, business manager for Rock Island-based Ironworkers Local 111, said he was notified Monday that the 40 ironworkers currently on the job from his union should not report to work for at least a week as part of the project-wide shutdown.

"I was informed yesterday from the contractor that they had a worker that had a positive test for COVID," Atkins said Tuesday. "They informed me they're shutting the job down for a week to monitor and see what's going on."

A second worker also is being quarantined, awaiting a test result, Atkins said. Neither is a member of Local 111.

"I was told by the contractor (Lunda Construction) that they don't think our guys were exposed, but we really don't know," he said. "After a week, they're going to re-evaluate the plan."

Lunda Construction is based out of Black River Falls, Wisconsin. The company was awarded a $322 million contract to build the bridge. The entire I-74 project is estimated to cost $1.2 billion, which includes widening of the interstate corridors in Bettendorf and Moline.