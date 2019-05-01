Union Station, the former Tourism Bureau Visitors Center, is being temporarily abandoned because of flooding, according to MidAmerican Energy officials.
At the request of the city, MidAmerican Energy has cut gas and power to Davenport’s Union Station, said Austin Henry, MidAmerican's electric operations manager for the Quad-Cities.
Henry said that Davenport firefighters told him that water is coming up under the bricks, and that water behind the HESCO barriers is waist-deep while water inside the building is knee-deep.
“The city said it is compromising the HESCO barriers, so they’re abandoning the building,” Henry said.
MidAmerican Energy crewmen took a boat to the gas meter to shut off gas to the building. Someone at the MidAmerican substation on Harrison Street cut the power, which also will shut off the electric pumps.
MidAmerican Energy crews were also heading to West 2nd and Warren streets to shut off power to two or three buildings in that area.
“We shut off power to seven buildings in that area yesterday, and there is a request to shut off two or three more,” Henry said.