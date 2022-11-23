 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unique 18 and older clubbing special event will close the Festival of Trees on Saturday

Patrons wear glowing wireless headsets as they listen to music.

The RiverCenter in downtown Davenport will hold a unique clubbing experience Saturday night during Festival After Dark: Silent Disco.

This party for those 18 and older will get started at 8 p.m. after the Festival of Trees closes to the public and lasts until 10 p.m.

Participants can grab a wireless headset and dance the night away as three live deejays battle for attention. Choose between three different genres of music with flip of a switch. The headset glows an LED color based on which deejay is being listened to so you dance along with those listening to the same channel. It is social with no loud music to talk over when the headphones are off.

Raffles and a cash bar will be available.

The glow-in-the-dark accessories will allow the public to experience sights and sounds of the festival in a whole new way.

Tickets are $30 and include one free adult general admission ticket to the festival. Participants must be 18 and have a valid ID for check-in and to receive a headset. For more information, visit https://www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/events.

