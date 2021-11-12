Unique energy drinks are all the buzz in the Quad-Cities

Like many places, coffee shops can be found on almost every corner in the Quad-Cities. From chains to mom-and-pop shops to new cafes with innovative ideas, each brings its own flavor to the region.
Over the past five years one drink has blasted into stardom — the flavored energy drink. Coffee shops take caffeinated beverages like Monster and Rockstar and add syrups to give them new colors, flavors and flair. With so many possibilities and more cafes mixing their own creations, these drinks won't fizzle out any time soon.
Atomic Coffee Bar owner Peter Schillaci said drive-thru energy drink shops are on practically every street corner in Portland, and they've grown popular all along the West Coast. He and his brother brought the idea to the Quad-Cities in 2016 when they opened the first Atomic at 4707 N. Brady St. in Davenport.
After business boomed, they opened a second location at 3235 Ridge Point in Bettendorf in 2018.
Starting with the base of Lime Freeze Rockstar or Baja Lime Raze Energy Drink, Atomic baristas add syrups to make an array of colorful, carbonated and caffeinated beverages.
Flavor combinations can turn a lime energy drink into a liquid-like Starburst, Sour Patch kid, orange Creamsicle or other fruity treat. The shop's drinks have become so popular they have run out of stock.
"We mix the flavors in such a way that it emulates familiarity," Schillaci said.
As someone who grew up in the Quad-Cities, Lindsay Schmidt didn't see energy drinks become popular until Atomic created the craze. When she opened Coffee Apothecary in June at 2571 53rd Ave. in Bettendorf, Schmidt knew she needed to offer energy drinks on the menu.
However, she didn't want to just offer more of the same drinks everyone else had on the menu. To set Coffee Apothecary apart, Lindsay stocks flavors like Habanero, cantaloupe and pine berry to create beverages customers can't find anywhere else.
"We've brought more of a craft syrup base to our energy drinks," Schmidt said.
Two coffee shops known for their unique drinks will open new locations in Iowa and Illinois.
As for the drink base, Coffee Apothecary provides Monster Zero, Lime Rockstar or sparkling water with lotus plant energy concentrate.
As customers have grown to know what Coffee Apothecary has to offer, Schmidt's energy drinks have become more popular. In addition to the main menu the coffee shop has also introduced seasonal drinks and secret menus.
The current secret menu is called "The Trail," filled with energy drinks named after diseases one can contract while playing the game "The Oregon Trail." Schmidt said they would introduce a new secret menu in December.
Schmidt said she thinks the drinks are so popular because they're a lighter, more refreshing alternative to coffee. AWAKE Coffee Company owner Ciara Agassini thinks the drinks have social media to thank for their fame.
"Everybody sees a bright pink drink, or blue one, or whatever, and everybody's always got questions," Agassini said. "'Oh my gosh, where'd you get that?' So I think it's more so the color and the aesthetic."
AWAKE Coffee Company opened at 1430 4th Ave. in Rock Island in March 2019 after Agassini's business partners' children said how much they enjoyed the drinks at Atomic. As they were all based in Illinois, they thought to offer energy drinks on their side of the Mississippi River.
Agassini said their sales are split pretty down-the-middle between energy drinks and coffee, but one becomes a little more popular depending on the temperature outside. AWAKE also uses a base of Rockstar for drinks, then creates different unique mixes every day.
"We come up with a lot of different concoctions daily, so there's a lot of times that people just come over and ask for a random drink," Agassini said.
Both Atomic and AWAKE are expanding across state lines in the near future. Schillaci is looking to open a third Atomic location in Rock Island by the end of the year, the first in Illinois.
Two new AWAKE shops will open in 2022 in Davenport and East Moline. The Davenport location will be open by Jan. 1, and the East Moline location will open in the spring.
Despite more and more coffee shops selling energy drinks and making them their own, Agassini said the Quad-Cities are big enough for them and more.