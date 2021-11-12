Unique energy drinks are all the buzz in the Quad-Cities

"Everybody sees a bright pink drink, or blue one, or whatever, and everybody's always got questions," Agassini said. "'Oh my gosh, where'd you get that?' So I think it's more so the color and the aesthetic."

AWAKE Coffee Company opened at 1430 4th Ave. in Rock Island in March 2019 after Agassini's business partners' children said how much they enjoyed the drinks at Atomic. As they were all based in Illinois, they thought to offer energy drinks on their side of the Mississippi River.

Agassini said their sales are split pretty down-the-middle between energy drinks and coffee, but one becomes a little more popular depending on the temperature outside. AWAKE also uses a base of Rockstar for drinks, then creates different unique mixes every day.

"We come up with a lot of different concoctions daily, so there's a lot of times that people just come over and ask for a random drink," Agassini said.

Both Atomic and AWAKE are expanding across state lines in the near future. Schillaci is looking to open a third Atomic location in Rock Island by the end of the year, the first in Illinois.

Two new AWAKE shops will open in 2022 in Davenport and East Moline. The Davenport location will be open by Jan. 1, and the East Moline location will open in the spring.