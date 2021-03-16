Unitarian Universalist Congregation brings asylum-seeker to the Quad-Cities

As a sponsor, the 200-member Unitarian Universalist Congregation agreed to find the person a place to live, provide a monthly stipend for expenses, find and pay for a lawyer to represent the person at hearings, make sure the person has medical care, get him/her enrolled in English classes and arrange for transportation to any and all court hearings that generally are in Chicago. The congregation also would pay for a plane ticket.

And that is how Ana arrived in the Quad-Cities on June 28. She has since been living with an Illinois family, wearing an ankle bracelet so that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, can keep tabs on her.

To support an asylum-seeker costs $8,000 to $10,000 annually, which the Unitarians have raised with the help of an 11-member coalition of churches and other organizations that was formed because "we just couldn't do it alone," Wolin said.

Raising awareness, sponsoring more asylum-seekers

Wolin hopes the Sanctuary Project raises awareness in the Quad-Cities that people languishing in detention can be released with support of a sponsor. "People don't realize this is possible, that this can be done," he said.