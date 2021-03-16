Unitarian Universalist Congregation brings asylum-seeker to the Quad-Cities

Ana was living in Central America, where she feared for her life.
Leaving family, Ana made her way north to California where she crossed the border at Tijuana and asked for asylum in the United States.
While it is legal to enter the country to seek asylum, under the protocols set in place by the Trump Administration in January 2019, she had to return to Mexico. In March, she lost her case and was taken to the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego where she waited for her appeal.
Meanwhile, some 1,900 miles away in Davenport, members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities — affirming their commitment to justice, equity and compassion — wanted to do something to help people seeking asylum.
Under the leadership of the Rev. Jay Wolin, and working with the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee, a nonprofit headquartered in Massachusetts, the congregation agreed to sponsor an asylum seeker, meaning that a person in detention would be let out and allowed to live somewhat freely while awaiting court hearings for asylum status.
As a sponsor, the 200-member Unitarian Universalist Congregation agreed to find the person a place to live, provide a monthly stipend for expenses, find and pay for a lawyer to represent the person at hearings, make sure the person has medical care, get him/her enrolled in English classes and arrange for transportation to any and all court hearings that generally are in Chicago. The congregation also would pay for a plane ticket.
And that is how Ana arrived in the Quad-Cities on June 28. She has since been living with an Illinois family, wearing an ankle bracelet so that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, can keep tabs on her.
To support an asylum-seeker costs $8,000 to $10,000 annually, which the Unitarians have raised with the help of an 11-member coalition of churches and other organizations that was formed because "we just couldn't do it alone," Wolin said.
Raising awareness, sponsoring more asylum-seekers
Wolin hopes the Sanctuary Project raises awareness in the Quad-Cities that people languishing in detention can be released with support of a sponsor. "People don't realize this is possible, that this can be done," he said.
While U.S. law provides arriving asylum seekers the right to remain in the United States while their claim for protection is pending, the government maintains the right to detain them, rather than release them into the community, according to the American Immigration Council. Advocates have challenged this practice, saying many in detention don't speak English and don't have legal help, so what chance do they have to succeed?
Wolin hopes awareness spurs more people to contribute financially to the project so that it can potentially expand, sponsoring more asylum seekers. He would like to see the Quad-Cities become as welcoming to asylum-seekers as it has been to refugees.
In addition to the Unitarians, sanctuary coalition members are Broadway Presbyterian Church, St. John's Lutheran and Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict (OSB), all of Rock Island; World Relief Quad-Cities, Moline, and Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees (QCAIR), Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Edwards Congregational United Church of Christ, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCCQC), One Human Family QCA (OHF), Progressive Action for the Common Good (PACG) and Quad City Interfaith (QCI), all of Davenport.
What is asylum?
Asylum is a special status granted a person who cannot return to their country because of a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, social group or political opinion. Because of agreements it has signed., the United States has legal obligations to provide protection to those who qualify
Ana is waiting for a hearing in which she will try to prove she fits the definition with evidence of past persecution and through her testimony.
Wolin believes the danger she faces in her own country must be real for the simple reason "that she's doing all this.
"This (coming to the United States, going to hearings) is very difficult. Why else would she go through all this?
"The level of danger people live with elsewhere in the world" is foreign to most Americans, he said. And the United States bears some responsibility because it has supported governments "that are causing the harm," he said.
Hearings can take up to four years to resolve. Wolin said Ana's case will take "at least another six months at a minimum."
If granted, Ana could apply to live in the United States permanently and gain a path to citizenship.
Ana was selected because Al Otro Lado, a San Diego nonprofit that provides legal and humanitarian support to migrants, recommended her to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee as having a good chance of success, Wolin explained.
"To us it's a moral and religious issue to see justice be done in this world," he said. "Justice, equity and compassion."