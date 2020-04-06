UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Davenport man recovers from COVID-19: 'It was surreal; I was miserable'

That was on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I thought I had the flu.”

Before that, his wife, who also works for Waddell & Reed, had become ill and tested positive for the flu. So Edwards checked into an extended-stay hotel on Monday night so they both wouldn’t get sick.

“After I got the fever the next day, on Wednesday, March 18, I went to the Genesis clinic on 53rd Street,” said Edwards, who has kept track of his experience.

He was surprised to test negatively for the flu.

“I didn’t have the cough at that point, but I had the fever and the body aches. They said ‘It sounds like you have the COVID virus.’”

The attending health-care responders said there was nothing with which to treat it, “and I should go quarantine myself for 14 days.” If he had respiratory issues, he was told, he should call the emergency room first and identify himself as having COVID-19.

“I was a little bit in shock. I remember I went out to the parking lot and it was surreal. I was kind of like, ‘What do I do now?’”

He called his wife, his parents, and his manager, because he was concerned about the rest of his team among the five who work in his office.