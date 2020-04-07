'Unite Quad-Cities for COVID-19 Recovery' raises $102,376 in one day

In true Quad-City spirit, $102,376 was raised Monday during the 24-hour “Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery” fundraiser spearheaded by local media entities including The Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus, United Way of the Quad Cities, and the Quad Cities Community Foundation, among others.
All contributions support the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, which will aid nonprofits working on COVID-19 relief in the Quad-Cities.
“This was an absolutely incredible, inspiring day for generosity in the Quad- Cities,” said Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad Cities Community Foundation. “Quad Citizens take care of other Quad Citizens, and yesterday proved that yet again. There is tremendous need right now in our region as we support organizations providing critical services to vulnerable people during this pandemic. The money raised yesterday will move swiftly back into the community to provide hope during these tough times.”
Every dollar donated during the event was matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to a challenge from First Midwest Bank, Sears Seating, Modern Woodmen of America, MidAmerican Energy, and Mike and Monique Gorsline. The group has committed to matching a total of $150,000—meaning the next $47,624 contributed to the Disaster Recovery Fund also will be matched.
The giving day event brought the total donated or pledged by individuals, families, businesses and nonprofit funders to $886,953. This includes lead gifts from the United Way of the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Community Foundation, and Regional Development Authority.
"Uniting behind a common purpose is powerful. We saw evidence of that yesterday,'' said Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus publisher Debbie Anselm. "Once again Quad Citizens answered the rally cry in a powerful way. To raise over $100,000 in a single day and know that every donation is being matched dollar for dollar is so gratifying. Even more gratifying, is realizing the collective impact we have made to help support the needs of our most vulnerable populations during this time.''
Since the fund was activated — in response to community needs during the during the flood of 2019 — organizations and schools have requested more than $2.5 million in grants. Last week, the Community Foundation granted an initial $350,402 to organizations providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, health care services, emergency housing and other needs of the most vulnerable affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A second round of grants will be announced in the days to come.
Donations continue to be accepted online at the Community Foundation at www.unitequadcities.org or www.qccommunityfoundation.org. United Way of the Quad Cities is continuing to offer the text to give option through Friday at midnight by texting “UNITEQC” (use all caps) to 41444.
To share a gift by mail:
Quad Cities Comunity Foundation.
Attn: Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund
852 Middle Road, Suite 100
Bettendorf, IA 52722
