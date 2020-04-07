'Unite Quad-Cities for COVID-19 Recovery' raises $102,376 in one day

"Uniting behind a common purpose is powerful. We saw evidence of that yesterday,'' said Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch-Argus publisher Debbie Anselm. "Once again Quad Citizens answered the rally cry in a powerful way. To raise over $100,000 in a single day and know that every donation is being matched dollar for dollar is so gratifying. Even more gratifying, is realizing the collective impact we have made to help support the needs of our most vulnerable populations during this time.''

Since the fund was activated — in response to community needs during the during the flood of 2019 — organizations and schools have requested more than $2.5 million in grants. Last week, the Community Foundation granted an initial $350,402 to organizations providing critical support to children, youth, seniors, health care services, emergency housing and other needs of the most vulnerable affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A second round of grants will be announced in the days to come.