You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNITE QUAD CITIES: Illinois Quad-City Catholics released from Sunday Mass obligation during pandemic
topical

UNITE QUAD CITIES: Illinois Quad-City Catholics released from Sunday Mass obligation during pandemic

071719-qct-qca-glass-033a.jpg

Bovard Studios crew leader Javier Vela, field technician Brandon Hovarka, and field technician Robert Gregory work to remove pieces of the stained glass windows above the choir loft of Sacred Heart Catholic Church Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

Catholic Illinois Quad-City residents have been released from their obligation for Sunday Mass.

Bishop Daniel Jenky, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, made the decision Thursday afternoon in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“In consultation with Catholic Healthcare in Central Illinois and on the strong urging of several Public Health Boards from our area, I have decided to suspend for the time being the obligation to participate at Sunday Mass,” he said in the news release.

“I strongly urge those over 60 years old not to come to Mass or other religious services, as seniors are particularly vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.”

In addition to Sunday services, Jenky suspended all Catholic educational programs for the next week and cancellation of cathedral and regional confirmations.

How to donate

To donate to Unite Quad Cities, visit unitequadcities.org or text UNITEQC (must be all caps) to 41444.

Unite Quad Cities is supported by the Quad-City Times, KWQC-TV, United Way of the Quad-Cities, Quad Cities Community Foundation, Regional Development Authority, iHeart Radio, Rock Island Argus and Moline Dispatch, Townsquare Media, WHBF, WQAD, WVIK-Quad Cities NPR, and QuadCities.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News