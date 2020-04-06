UNITE QUAD CITIES: Illinois Quad-City Catholics released from Sunday Mass obligation during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Catholic Illinois Quad-City residents have been released from their obligation for Sunday Mass.

Bishop Daniel Jenky, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, made the decision Thursday afternoon in response to COVID-19, according to a news release.

“In consultation with Catholic Healthcare in Central Illinois and on the strong urging of several Public Health Boards from our area, I have decided to suspend for the time being the obligation to participate at Sunday Mass,” he said in the news release.

“I strongly urge those over 60 years old not to come to Mass or other religious services, as seniors are particularly vulnerable to catching the coronavirus.”

In addition to Sunday services, Jenky suspended all Catholic educational programs for the next week and cancellation of cathedral and regional confirmations.

