UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Rock Island native survives on the front lines of the coronavirus

"I kept pretty close tabs on things for those next two weeks,'' he added. "I thought it was worse than what they were saying, but there never seemed a sense of urgency and no travel restrictions in that crucial period when everyone gets on the road and travels for Chinese New Year.''

Despite the outbreak, Standaert said his family is healthy and has done a great job of making the best of a bad situation.

"The kids have been great," he wrote. "A lot of television, though. I've done some classes with them to work on their English. My two kids speak perfectly fine, but I try to do as much as I can with their English, especially now trying to get their reading and writing down solid. We'll eventually go to the United States at some point, probably for middle school and up.

"The kids are still out of school. Simone had some online classes. ... Schools are supposed to start around March. 2 now, but I'm expecting that to be delayed until at least mid-March. The outbreak will likely die off by the end of April.''

When the Standaerts receive government permission, they will return to Shenzhen, an area that has transformed from big manufacturing to high-tech in less than a decade. It is referred to as China's Silicon Valley, Standaert said.