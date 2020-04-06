UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Who is helping? Nonprofits get $350,402 for virus needs

Because of the virus, Habitat's ReStore retail shop is closed, eliminating a major source of revenue, so when Crafton looked around at pressing needs, she picked health care because she didn't want employees to go without.

Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, received $5,000 to keep a limited number of employees coming in and available in case they are needed for sandbagging in the event of Mississippi River flooding, Brian Ritter, executive director, said.

Nahant's fundraising programs and events are cancelled for the foreseeable future so that revenue stream is gone, he said.

Still other community foundation grants are aimed at vulnerable populations that have needs in addition to housing, food and health care.

The Safer Foundation, for example, received $6,500 to buy technology to allow the continuation of educational programming to the court-system-involved youth it serves, Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the community foundation, said.

The technology will allow education to proceed remotely rather than in person so that the young people "make progress rather than just sitting at home," she said.