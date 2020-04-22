United Township awaiting state guidance on graduation

The stay-at-home order ends April 30. “Whether that’s extended or there’s some additional guidelines on social distancing, things like that, it will determine how everything is planned,” Morrow said.

For now, the plan is some type of virtual recognition ceremony, possibly for scholarships and maybe even graduation.

“But ideally we would like to have something in person, especially for graduation, if it’s at all possible,” Morrow said. “We will just have to wait and see.”

TaxSlayer Center is huge and seats about 9,200. But even with social distancing, if things can be worked out in the seats, there are still the seniors who need to be seated somewhere. Usually, they are in chairs next to each other on the floor.

Morrow said the district is awaiting guidance from the state in terms of social gatherings. He also said they need guidance from the ISBE in terms of handling graduation requirements in such a unique year.

As far as how distance learning is going so far in the district, Morrow said, “It's going about as well as could be expected. I think teachers and students are slowly getting used to it.”