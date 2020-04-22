United Township awaiting state guidance on graduation

Graduation? Prom?
It’s pretty much wait and see at UT. So says Jay Morrow, United Township High School superintendent after about a two-hour remote board meeting Monday night.
“In many ways, it’s just kind of a wait and see mode,” he said. “It’s really frustrating for all parties.
“This is all uncharted territory for everybody,” Morrow added. “Every school, every person. We’ve just never dealt with this before. That’s what increases the anxiety level, just the unknown.”
Students have not returned to school since spring break.
Graduation was supposed to be May 30 at the TaxSlayer Center, but even that’s up in the air due to the COVID-19 crisis that closed schools in most states. “Starting with the seniors, we are just trying to figure out, starting with the seniors backwards, ‘How do we honor those kids for graduation and all the other end of the year activities?’” Morrow said. “It’s just going to be drastically different from how we have done it forever.”
For now, he’s awaiting directives from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and the governor in terms of the stay-at-home order. “We really need guidance from the state,” he said. “That really hinges on everything for gatherings of graduation and work backwards.”
The stay-at-home order ends April 30. “Whether that’s extended or there’s some additional guidelines on social distancing, things like that, it will determine how everything is planned,” Morrow said.
For now, the plan is some type of virtual recognition ceremony, possibly for scholarships and maybe even graduation.
“But ideally we would like to have something in person, especially for graduation, if it’s at all possible,” Morrow said. “We will just have to wait and see.”
TaxSlayer Center is huge and seats about 9,200. But even with social distancing, if things can be worked out in the seats, there are still the seniors who need to be seated somewhere. Usually, they are in chairs next to each other on the floor.
Morrow said the district is awaiting guidance from the state in terms of social gatherings. He also said they need guidance from the ISBE in terms of handling graduation requirements in such a unique year.
As far as how distance learning is going so far in the district, Morrow said, “It's going about as well as could be expected. I think teachers and students are slowly getting used to it.”
How to handle prom is another question. “We're trying to figure that one out, as well,” Morrow said. “As with everything, it depends on guidance from the State concerning stay-at-home, social distancing, etc.”
The board also elected its officers Monday for one-year terms. They are: Susan Kosa, president; Larry Morgensen, vice president; and Giovanna Davila, secretary.
