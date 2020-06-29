United Township cancels in-person graduation for Class of 2020

The first day of in-person school for all students will be around Aug. 11-12, Morrow said. “But that’s subject to change,” depending on what the governor or the Rock Island County Health Department says, after UT gives it its plan.

Freshmen only will report Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, Morrow said, stressing all dates are tentative. It had been Aug. 4.

And when the rest come back, “it’s not going to be every kid in session,” Morrow said. “It’s going to be kind of split up. We have to figure out how it’s going to be split up.”

Social distancing concerns in the classroom, hallways and cafeteria were among considerations, he told the board.

District 30 has about two weeks to decide its dates and procedures and give it to the state board of education for approval as well as the health department. “Once we get that plan all together, we’ve got to get that to the public health department for their approval,” Morrow said. “If they say, OK, this meets the requirements set forth by (Illinois Department of Public Health), then we are able to move forward.”