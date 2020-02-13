United Township High School policy will comply with two new laws

In Morrow’s explanation to the board, he implied that the district could get in more legal trouble for not administering the drug to a student in need.

The board also opted to go along with adding a prescription of glucagon to help a student who was having a severe diabetic episode but may not have their own prescription of glucagon at school. The medicine is considered a rescue medication for students with diabetes.

It used to be illegal for a school to carry its own “spare” glucagon. But in spring 2018, a seventh-grader at Glenview Middle School in East Moline collapsed with dangerously low blood sugar levels. The student was on the verge of seizing.

The nurse opted to administer another student’s glucagon to potentially save the student’s life.

Schools were already allowed to have undesignated asthma inhalers, epinephrine for allergies and Narcan for overdoses.

So Jennifer Jacobs, the nurse who made the decision to use another student’s glucagon, teamed up with State Rep. Mike Halpin to bring about legislation that would free schools to carry undesignated glucagon kits.

And this summer the bipartisan bill passed unanimously with Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) joining Halpin (D-Rock Island) as lead sponsors.