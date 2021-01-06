United Township hopes second semester much like first

“We wanted to get kids in school as much as we could and with that we were able to build a schedule,” he said. “We had a really great team of teachers and team members working on the plan. So we had the split schedule really worked well. With that split we were able to social distance in the classroom. We didn't serve lunch in the cafeteria, so we were able to abide by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines of large gatherings. We were able to social distance as much as possible in the hallways, between classes.

“We were able to clean between the a.m. and p.m. sessions. We were able to social distance as much as we could honoring that 6-foot guidance.”

But there was one other element he felt was also very important, when a teacher may have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19 or were suffering from symptoms themselves.