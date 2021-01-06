United Township hopes second semester much like first

United Township District 30 had to shut down for a few weeks late in the semester on Nov. 16, but by and large things went so well, Superintendent Jay Morrow doesn’t have plans to make major changes for the second semester in terms of COVID-19 precautions the school is taking as it starts up with in-person learning Thursday.
The second semester begins with online learning Wednesday.
“We felt we exceeded our expectations,” Morrow said. “When we started, we were just hoping to make it to Labor Day, and we took it week by week after that.
“If I had it to do over again, I don’t know if there would be a lot of major things we would do differently.”
Morrow credited the team of teachers and administrators UTHS put together with coming up with a plan that worked so well and in the end, only cost students 10 days of in-person learning.
“We are proud of our plan that was put together by our teams,” he said. “You knock on wood that we will be able to replicate that in the second semester here.”
A number of factors helped, he said, including that a third of UT’s approximately 1,775 students were enrolled online-only, a third attended during the morning Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and another third in the afternoon, the same four days a week. Wednesday was used for online learning and cleaning.
“We wanted to get kids in school as much as we could and with that we were able to build a schedule,” he said. “We had a really great team of teachers and team members working on the plan. So we had the split schedule really worked well. With that split we were able to social distance in the classroom. We didn't serve lunch in the cafeteria, so we were able to abide by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines of large gatherings. We were able to social distance as much as possible in the hallways, between classes.
“We were able to clean between the a.m. and p.m. sessions. We were able to social distance as much as we could honoring that 6-foot guidance.”
But there was one other element he felt was also very important, when a teacher may have been exposed to someone who had COVID-19 or were suffering from symptoms themselves.
“The other piece that was significant is that if a teacher was exposed to a COVID case or had COVID and was able to, they were able to teach remotely and the students were still able to come to school and log on to their Chromebooks, and we had basically a couple of areas where those students could go, and there was proctors in those rooms in the cafeteria or the commons where they could help out the students with questions they may have while their teacher was remoting in their lesson.”
“So that was another key….the instruction wasn’t lost for the students. They were able to go to a place where they still received that instruction.
“That worked out really well. That really saved us in terms of where we would not have to worry too much about substitute teachers and things like that.”
So what are the plans for the second semester? Ideally to quote a song from long ago, second verse, same as the first.
“Absolutely,” Morrow said. “We follow the IDPH guidelines. We will continue to do that until IDPH changes those guidelines.”
Morrow described himself as “cautiously optimistic,” in terms of his outlook for the second semester.
And things could get even better with the vaccines coming soon, especially for UT's approximately 100-person teaching staff with a total staff of 220.
“As the rollout for vaccines go here, that’s going to be important,” he said noting educators could be vaccinated “hopefully in February.
“As people continue to get vaccinated, I would hope that would only improve our status,” he added.
First things first. Thursday students will return to school after a long holiday break.
“There’s always going to be a concern there. We will know in the next 5-10 days.” Morrow said. “There wasn’t a big uptick after Thanksgiving. That’s why we were able to come back in December because we didn’t see that big uptick.”
So far, he likes what he’s seeing in terms of faculty and staff, which returned on Monday,
“Right now, the numbers in terms of our staff exclusions are very low when we start in person instruction on Thursday. We will just have to monitor it as always and make adjustments as we go. But I am cautiously optimistic that we will be able to keep going.”
As for graduation at the TaxSlayer Center in June and the return of prep sports on a full-time basis, he’s concerned but has not ruled either out at all at this point.
It’s probably fair to say he’s mainly thankful, the district has reached this point with so few problems compared to other nearby districts.
“We have been very pleased with our faculty and staff and administrative team in getting a good plan together and sticking with the plan,” Morrow said. “Our students have been really great. The parents have been supportive. It’s not been really easy.
“We hope we will be able to keep going the second semester here. And preliminarily it looks OK.”