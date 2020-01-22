United Township parents, students tackle tough issue -- suicide

Foster Atwood's voice is still being heard. That was sternly evident by the silence of the 80 students and parents on hand Wednesday at the Parents United meeting in the United Township High School Commons in East Moline.
The person they were listening to was Foster's dad, Kevin Atwood, who spoke about his son, Foster Atwood, who committed suicide at age 19 in the summer after his freshman year in college.
Foster was "normal," he told them. His son was on the homecoming court at UT his senior year. He played football at UT, was funny and easily made friends.
Still, in a three-month span before his death, his parents, Jaime and Kevin, knew there was depression. As much as they tried to deal with it by getting him to the family's physician, getting him counseling and on a waiting list to see a psychiatrist, they could not stem the tide.
Kevin Atwood did not really claim to have the answer, but he gave plenty of ideas on things like signs (dramatic change in grooming habits, giving things away and isolation) and the need to be willing to ask the difficult question.
"I am here as your wake-up call," he told parents. "No teacher or parent gets a free pass."
"Today it's as fresh as July 21, (2017) at 11:58 a.m. when my son was pronounced dead by the Rock Island County coroner," he said. "I tell you tonight you can't imagine what it's like to lose a child unless you yourself have lost one. (The feeling) doesn't go away. It does not get better. It changes. Now, we are at 2 ½ years from when I last got to see my son, when I got to hear his voice, since I got to make any memories."
Atwood was clear on one thing — the need to ask a key question. "Are you suicidal? Ask it anyway, even if they are not showing signs," he said. And don't tell your kid it's normal and they will be OK. They might not. Their world has greater pressure than the one a parent grew up in, he said.
His message seemed to hit home.
Molly Tennant, a UT sophomore, agreed the talk was heavy. "But it is a heavy topic to talk about," she said. "It's very common around here. You don't know what people go through on a day-to-day basis. They can come to school and act all happy, but you don't know what they go through at home. I feel really happy that we have the Foster's Voice (club) here."
About 13 different clubs and organizations, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Gay Straight Alliance and the East Moline Police Department, were on hand to meet with parents and students afterward.
So were the Atwoods. "Don't give up," Kevin said. "Don't give up."