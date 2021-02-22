United Way: $149,000 in federal funds to help emergency food, shelter programs in the Quad-Cities

“As our community closes in on a year of life under COVID-19, we continue to support the frontline workers and nonprofits attending to emerging needs and lasting challenges faced by families each day,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “With so many of our neighbors coping with hardship, loss of income and health issues — through no fault of their own — we as a community should remain focused on solutions and hopeful for the future. While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a once-in-a-generation economic and health crisis, it is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retool solutions to problems we've put off for too long.”