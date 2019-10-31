United Way of the Quad-Cities is accepting applications for its Strategic Impact Grants from area nonprofit organizations serving Rock Island and Scott County residents.
Selected agencies will receive financial support from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, with the possibility of a second-year renewal based on performance and outcomes.
Strategic Impact Grant partners are high-performing nonprofit organizations that implement strategies directly aligned with United Way of the Quad-Cities focus pm education, income and health – the building blocks of a quality life and foundation for a strong community.
Funds raised by the United Way of the Quad-Cities — nearly $7 million in 2018 — are invested in Quad-City programs.
Funding decisions are made through a competitive application process and by local volunteers.
Strategic Investment Grant applications, available online at https://www.unitedwayqc.org/investment-process-0 are due back to United Way by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18.