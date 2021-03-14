United Way announces 11 grants from COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund

The United Way of the Quad-Cities has made a third distribution to 11 non-profits totaling $109,528 to help Quad-City residents meet their education, income and health needs.

The organization’s COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants money for families to receive mental health support, women to find stable employment after a COVID-related layoff, and students and at-risk youth to receive remote learning support or mentoring.

“In one way or another, this pandemic has impacted everyone, and even a year in, many Quad Citizens are struggling to meet their basic needs,” Untied Way Quad-Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman said.

The 11 recipients of the grants are:

Alternatives: $9,000; Argrow’s House: $10,000; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley: $5,000; Clock, Inc.: $5,000; Davenport Community School District: $13,463; Dress for Success Quad-Cities: $14,875; Family Resources Inc.: $15,000: One Eighty: $6,465; QC Haven of Hope: $1,575; Quad-Cities Community Broadcasting Group: $15,000; and, YouthHope: $10,000.

Since July 2020, 41 grants have been distributed from the COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund totaling $359,528.

