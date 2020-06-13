United Way announces $319,000 for 18 Quad-City organizations

United Way Quad Cities has announced $319,030 in federal funds to nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government agencies providing emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.
Quad-City organizations received more than twice as much funding as the year before from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. United Way Quad Cities managed the grant-review process, in collaboration with a review panel of community partners in nonprofits and government agencies.
“Even before COVID-19, too many of our neighbors struggled to find their next meal or safe place to sleep, through no fault of their own,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said in a news relesae. “With layoffs and lost jobs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, our local nonprofits continue to have an unprecedented demand for basic needs and support. These funds will go a long way in helping people.”
“I’m proud of the hard and thoughtful work that collaborative group put into the grant review process,” she said. “We’re confident the much-needed resources will be maximized by these 18 local organizations, which have shown they are accountable and effective at providing emergency food and shelter programs during this critical time. Their work is key to getting our community stabilized by providing essential supports to those hit hardest by the pandemic.”
Recipients include:
• All Saints Church – $4,113
• Alternatives/SEAP/QC Open Network – $6,500
• Christ UMC-EM – $2,100
• Christian Care – $11,000
• Community Action of Eastern Iowa – $19,662
• Friendly House – $2,200
• Grace Pantry – $750
• Humility Homes – $65,710
• Milan Christian Food Pantry – $2,375
• New Choices - One Foundation – $4,500
• One Eighty – $10,500
• Pearl's Mission – $3,000
• QC Haven of Hope – $14,800
• Rock Island County Township – $45,400
• SAL Open Door – $24,360
• Salvation Army – $89,085
• Two Rivers YMCA – $4,250
• YWCA – $8,725
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act awarded $98,260 for Rock Island County and $89,232 in Scott County for nonprofit and government agencies that operate emergency food or shelter programs.
The remaining money came from FEMA with allocations of $68,950 for Rock Island County and $62,588 for Scott County.
A Quad-City board that makes decisions on grant awards includes representatives from the American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services and United Way Quad Cities.
For more information, go to unitedwayqc.org or contact Operations Assistant Amy Daniels at 563-344-0344.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.