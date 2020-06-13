United Way announces $319,000 for 18 Quad-City organizations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Way Quad Cities has announced $319,030 in federal funds to nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government agencies providing emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.

Quad-City organizations received more than twice as much funding as the year before from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. United Way Quad Cities managed the grant-review process, in collaboration with a review panel of community partners in nonprofits and government agencies.

“Even before COVID-19, too many of our neighbors struggled to find their next meal or safe place to sleep, through no fault of their own,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities, said in a news relesae. “With layoffs and lost jobs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, our local nonprofits continue to have an unprecedented demand for basic needs and support. These funds will go a long way in helping people.”