United Way announces second round of COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants

United Way Quad Cities has announced a second round of COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants totaling $150,000 to 17 local nonprofits.

The grants were awarded to nonprofits that are responding in the community to the challenges of health, education, income and essential needs that have resulted from the pandemic.

The grants provide resources for student remote learning, telehealth, personal protective supplies for workers, emergency shelter for families and adults, and additional support to ensure all students are successful.

“The COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants address the evolving and long-term rebuilding needs of Quad Citizens whose lives have been upended by the pandemic,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way Quad Cities. “We identified resource and service gaps as well as longer-term needs to create a unified and measured approach.

“Thanks to our nonprofit partners, we can get our adults back to work and financially stable, kids back on track in school and mental health supports for our residents to live happy, healthy lives,” Gellerman added.

The recipients of the grants are: