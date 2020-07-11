United Way awards $100K to 13 local organizations for evolving needs in the wake of COVID-19

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

United Way Quad Cities has awarded $100,000 in grants to 13 local non-profit organizations.

The United Way COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund supports agencies providing essential needs and resources for Quad Citians – access to food, sanitary supplies and emergency financial assistance – as well as those working toward longer-term recovery to strengthen education, income and health.

“As we navigate through this crisis, United Way is focused on recovery and rebuilding our community,” United Way President and CEO Rene Gellerman said in a news release. “We are working with community leaders and agency partners to find and fund solutions that address gaps in education, soaring unemployment and health and safety challenges that will have a long-term impact on our community.”

“Together with our partners, we will impact the lives of over 5,800 Quad Citizens with these grants,” Gellerman said.