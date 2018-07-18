An initiative of the United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, the Arconic Foundation and Quad-City school districts apparently has made a dent in school absences. The initiative, Challenge 5, urges students and their families to “Strive for Less than Five” absences throughout the school year.
According to United Way, metro Quad-City school districts have reported a small decrease in the number of students who missed more than nine days of school. In the 2017-18 school year, 39.2 percent of Quad-City students missed nine or more days of school, compared with 39.4 percent the previous year.
Missing nine days of school, or about one absence per month, can mean lower grades and lower scores on standardized tests.
The Challenge 5 initiative is the work of the United Way education council, created after conversations with superintendents, who are members of the council. The Campaign for Grade Level Reading is a partner in the program.
“We know that this is not an issue that will be solved overnight,” said Karrie Abbott, chief operating officer and vice president of community impact at United Way.
The goal is to create awareness of the issues of absenteeism in schools, Abbott said. Lots of parents, she said, don’t understand the impact absences can have on their children or the classroom as a whole.
Each school addresses the problem differently, she said, but the schools also contact parents to find out why students are absent — transportation, for example, might be an issue for a particular family.
The initiative was a natural fit for the Arconic Foundation's support.
“For us, there was a clear connection to the areas we care about and Challenge 5,” John Riches, public affairs manager for Arconic, said.
Arconic Foundation partners with nonprofits to advance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education worldwide, he said.
"The Challenge 5 initiative with United Way and local schools is aimed at reducing the number of days students miss school during the year," he said. "Missing fewer days means kids are more likely to be reading at grade level and being successful as they move through the grades."
Students in school today are the next generation of workers for Arconic and other Quad-City employers, Riches said.
"I think it's a good start," said Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso. He said the district isn't focused only on students who have truancy issues, but also "We're looking at the run-of-the-mill students, whose parents take vacation and they miss classes.
"You're still missing some instruction and some of the communication and collaboration you can't get if you're not there," Raso said. "I think it's great that we're working across the Quad-Cities, and it's great to have the support of the United Way to help."
“Really, what needs to happen is to change the mindset and expectations about attendance,” said Jim Spelhaug, superintendent of Pleasant Valley Schools, in a United Way news release. “It will take time and sustained effort, across years and not months, to achieve this. While this lack of immediate results is frustrating, the work to create a culture with higher expectations on the importance of attendance is a long-term investment.”
East Moline School District 37 showed a 9 percent improvement in student attendance this year.
“Our principals discussed coming to school regularly and celebrated our students for excellent attendance," said Superintendent Kristin Humphries in a news release. "We targeted positive movement with attendance in East Moline and will continue to hold it as one of our goals for the upcoming school year.”
Quad-City school districts will promote Challenge 5 during the upcoming school year, Abbott said.