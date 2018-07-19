United Way of the Quad-Cities Area is collecting school supplies today as part of its Day of Action.
More than 25,000 Quad-City students may start the school year without the needed supplies, according to the United Way. Day of Action's goal is to collect 20,000 items and $3,000 to help more than 1,600 students.
The agency is partnering on the collection drive with 1st Day Project, which serves school districts across the Quad-Cities.
Thirty-five local companies have been hosting school supply drives and will drop off their items today. The drop-off will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at JB Opportunity Center, 1702 Main St., Davenport.
Volunteers will collect the items and distribute them to the area school districts.
Individuals who wish to donate school supplies can drop-off supplies during this time. Enter JB Opportunity Center from Main Street and drop-off in the circle drive. Or financial donation can be made at unitedwayqc.org/pencils. A backpack filled with everything one student needs costs $15.
"We have the opportunity to ensure that no child starts school without the supplies they need. This is one barrier we can easily knock down together," said Karrie Abbott, United Way's chief operating officer and vice president of community impact.
Thanking the participating businesses and organizations, she added "It is because of the generosity of our community that students will be able to enter school with the supplies they need."