United Way of the Quad-Cities Area is collecting money and elementary school supplies such as pencils, crayons and scissors in an attempt to support 1,600 students during the coming year.
The agency hopes to collect 20,000 items and $3,000.
If you have school supplies you would like to donate, drop them off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at JB Opportunity Center, 1702 Main St., Davenport. Enter from Main Street and drop-off in the circle drive.
Those wishing to donate money can go to unitedwayqc.org/pencils. Just $15 provides a backpack filled with all the supplies a student needs to start the year off right, the agency says.
To help ensure success, 35 area companies who are hosting school supply drives.