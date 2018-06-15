Three months after the president of United Way of the Quad-Cities Area stepped down, the search for his replacement has not yet begun.
In March, Scott Crane resigned from the post, announcing his departure in a brief news release. He had led the organization since January 2008.
Don Doucette, the board's chairman, said United Way is working on a new strategic plan that is determining what type of leader the organization needs.
"There are lots of good and strong talented people that could lead this organization," he said, adding, "We want to make sure we have clarity of our future and how we're moving forward."
Doucette, also Eastern Iowa Community Colleges' chancellor, said the delay is not concerning staff or shareholders. "People understand the organization is continuing. We continue to build support. We really want to be sure we know what we're looking for in the next CEO."
Karrie Abbott, United Way's vice president for community impact, was promoted to chief operating officer, and handles some of Crane's duties. She said the staff was aware a search would not begin until fall.
According to Doucette, the board also has not decided what type of search it will conduct, or if it a consulting firm will assist. He predicted a new CEO will be in place by year's end.