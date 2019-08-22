Mara Downing of John Deere and Mike Parejko of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will lead a new United Way campaign to raise $7.5 million.
“United Way of the Quad Cities focuses on achieving maximum impact to help create a community that enables and encourages people to lead happy and successful lives,” Parejko, CEO of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), said in a Thursday release.
“Local initiatives and organizations that receive United Way support are critical to strengthening and growing our community as a great place to live and work,” said Downing, Deere’s vice president of global brand management and corporate communications and president of the John Deere Foundation.
This year's campaign will tell stories of people whose lives have been changed by organizations that receive United Way support.
Both John Deere and MVRBC and their employees were among more than 350 companies and nearly 13,000 people who contributed nearly $7 million in last year’s campaign.
“United Way is fortunate to have Mara and Mike lead this year’s campaign. Both have a strong personal commitment to improving our community and helping people,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the Q-C United Way.
Downing and Parejko are United Way board members and are inspired by United Way’s "Bold Goals" initiative that focuses on improving education, income, and health of area residents, the release said.
The Bold Goals effort aligns with priorities for the Q2030 Regional Action plan that targets academic achievement, financial stability, and access to trauma and mental health support services. Those goals include raising high school graduation rates, ensuring more adults get access to post-secondary education, and increasing the well-being index score.
An example, Parejko said, is the Quad Cities Data Exchange, a United Way-driven initiative focused on boosting student academic achievement in the area.
“By bringing together eight different school districts to meet with community leaders and representatives of St. Ambrose University, the initiative helps to identify and begin addressing gaps in the academic achievement of our local students," he said.
The participating school districts are Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island/Milan and United Township.
Because of the agreement among districts, regional statistics can be reported publicly, but not individual districts, said Alex Kolker, United Way's community impact manager. Also, because of federal law, the exchange doesn't include information on specific students, he noted.
The most recent data shows:
- 81.6% of kids in the eight districts are ready for kindergarten.
- 67.7% of third-graders can read with proficiency.
- 83.6% of students graduate from high school.
There were 600 more middle-school students last year who missed more than 10% of the school year than there were five years ago (across all racial and socio-economic groups).
“What's important is not the measurements, it's what we do about them,” Kolker said recently. “If we can improve the percentage of people with post-secondary degrees and certifications, those families will raise healthier kids, who are better prepared when they enter school, and those kids will do better in school and they will also be able to contribute to the workforce.”
Downing said citizenship and volunteering to help others are core values important to a vibrant community. “I am hopeful that thousands of people and business leaders will join us to make a critical difference for our neighbors throughout the region.”
This year’s United Way campaign details will be announced at the official kickoff, scheduled for Sept. 5 at The Rust Belt in East Moline at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit unitedwayqc.org.