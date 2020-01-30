United Way offers free tax preparation for Quad-Citians

Quad City residents with a household income of $57,000 or less can take advantage of free tax-preparation services offered through United Way of the Quad Cities’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program beginning Monday

“The reach and impact of VITA on Quad-City families and our region’s economy is important. This is a program that benefits everyone, but more importantly, it helps our neighbors meet immediate needs like food, housing, transportation, health and childcare,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way of the Quad Cities, said in a news release.

“VITA exists to ensure low- and moderate-income taxpayers receive the money they’re due in tax refunds and tax credits, such as Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit," she said.

It is an IRS-certified and trained volunteer-driven program. Scott and Rock Island County residents can schedule appointments by dialing 2-1-1 or 563-355-9900.

For more information, go to unitedwayqc.org.

