United Way QC seeks grant proposals for Emergency Food and Shelter Program

The grants, federally funded and administered by the United Way Quad Cities, are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations providing emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in Scott or Rock Island counties.

“Our region’s allocation more than doubled this year, thanks to the CARES Act,” Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of the United Way Quad Cities, said in a news release. “This will be a welcome relief to our nonprofits working on the front lines helping people navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We know they’re experiencing increased demand for basic services, especially food and rental assistance.”