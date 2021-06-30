United Way Quad-Cities announces $2.9 million in grants to 54 local nonprofits

United Way Quad-Cities announced Wednesday it has issued $2.9 million in grants to 54 local nonprofits, grassroots organizations and others serving the residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

The strategic impact grants are being awarded to advance equity and improve education, income and health outcomes in the Quad-Cities.

The grant total covers a two-year period beginning July 1, 2021.

“These investments will support not only basic needs, but also the building blocks of academic success, career preparation, and behavioral and mental health, so that more of our students graduate high school prepared for success in college or career, more families are financially stable and more Quad Citizens are living productive, healthy lives,” said United Way Quad-Cities President and CEO Rene Gellerman.

United Way Quad-Cities funding is awarded through an open and competitive grant process. Applications, which opened in January, were reviewed by over 100 community volunteers who worked to ensure that requests fit within Rise United, United Way’s 10-year blueprint and strategic framework to improve lives and community conditions. Their funding recommendations were approved by United Way Quad-Cities’ Board of Directors in May.