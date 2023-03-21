United Way Quad Cities has hired Ty Lewis as the director of its African American Leadership Society and Emerging Leaders donor networks.

The African American Leadership Society is a United Way donor network that seeks to build a stronger and more equitable community. Emerging Leaders also is a donor network that represents young professionals, creatives, and community leaders who work together to showcase the Quad-Cities as a dynamic place to build a life, raise a family, and grow a career.

Lewis said that the position will allow him to tap into his passion for relationship building that supports the creation of a better and more engaged place for leaders to succeed.

"Being on the team will give me the chance to develop and expand opportunities that build a stronger, more equitable community for everyone," he said. "I'm excited to build bridges and create opportunities so everyone can thrive."

Lewis served on the United Way Board of Directors from July 2021 until March 2023.

In his new role, he will work to grow the two donor networks to help increase awareness and action to improve education, income, and health outcomes in the Quad-Cities. He will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to deepen connections with donors and volunteers.

President and CEO of United Way Quad Cities Rene Gellerman said the programs are about creating productive opportunities with positive people and that Lewis has connections and will be a perfect addition to the team in this new role.

"He's driven and determined, and he's not going to sit back and wait for things to happen," she said. "He is a change agent who isn't afraid to challenge the status quo."

Prior to joining United Way, he served as a credit trainee for Quad-City Bank & Trust and is active in the National Association of Black Accountants and the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation. He earned a bachelor's degree in 2022 from St. Ambrose University in finance.