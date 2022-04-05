United Way Quad-Cities seeks grant applications for emergency food and shelter program

United Way Quad-Cities is seeking grant proposals for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $496,922 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA allocated $230,163 for Rock Island County and $266,759 for Scott County.
The grants are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in the counties.
Requirements include:
- Being a nonprofit organization or unit of government.
- Having an accounting system.
- Practicing nondiscrimination.
- Demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
- If they are a nonprofit organization, they must have a volunteer board.
Applications are available at unitedwayqc.org/emergency-food-and-shelter and must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. April 15 via email to Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org. No hard copies will be accepted.
Grant recipients are scheduled to be announced by the end of April.