United Way Quad-Cities seeks grant applications for emergency food and shelter program

United Way Quad-Cities is seeking grant proposals for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which received $496,922 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA allocated $230,163 for Rock Island County and $266,759 for Scott County.

The grants are available to 501(c)3 nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government organizations that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance in the counties.

Requirements include:

Being a nonprofit organization or unit of government.

Having an accounting system.

Practicing nondiscrimination.

Demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.

If they are a nonprofit organization, they must have a volunteer board.

Applications are available at unitedwayqc.org/emergency-food-and-shelter and must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. April 15 via email to Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org. No hard copies will be accepted.

Grant recipients are scheduled to be announced by the end of April.

