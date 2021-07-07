United Way Quad-Cities selects Deere’s Mara Downing as new board chair

United Way Quad-Cities has named Mara Downing, vice president of global brand and communications, John Deere, as its new Board of Directors chair.
A Quad-City native, Downing has served on the board since 2018, and as a 2020 Community Campaign Tri-Chair helped raise $7,133,520, which surpassed the 2019 total.
Downing, who has been in her VP role with John Deere since 2019, has responsibility for brand management, brand licensing, corporate citizenship, and the John Deere Foundation.
In addition to UWQC, her public service includes serving on the boards of the John Deere Classic, Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, and other nonprofit organizations. She will serve a two-year term as chair.
“In her ongoing service to United Way Quad-Cities, Mara has shown true dedication to tackling barriers for success for Quad Citizens, and we are excited and honored to have someone of her caliber, experience and drive leading the charge to advance equity and improve education, income and health outcomes in the Quad Cities,” said UWQC President and CEO Rene Gellerman.
“I am honored to be charged with a role so important to United Way Quad-Cities’ continued success and its impact in the community,” said Downing.
Downing also recognized the service and leadership of Linda Bowers, outgoing chair, who has served on the board intermittently over the course of 30 years.
“We all want to thank Linda for her invaluable leadership and guidance over the past three decades, as we have worked on strategies and impact areas to put opportunity in the hands of every Quad Citizen. Most recently, she guided us in our introduction of United for Equity, which increased awareness to racial inequities and built community and political will to address them, and our COVID-19 Fund, through which 67 grants were awarded. We have been fortunate to have her and appreciate all that she has done for United Way.”
New board members
In addition to naming its new chair, United Way Quad-Cities also announced the addition of six new members who will serve on the board at large. Board terms are renewable for three consecutive terms.
• Dr. Reginald Lawrence, superintendent, Rock Island–Milan School District
• Ty Lewis, student, St. Ambrose University, and intern, Quad City Bank & Trust
• Maria Ontiveros, human resources generalist, Group O
• Dr. Yolanda Grandberry-Pugh, English teacher, Rock Island High School
• Kerry Smith, CEO, ChalkBites, Inc.
• Mary Pat Tubb, general manager, John Deere Works
UWQC Board of Directors members govern the volunteer-led organization by envisioning goals, direction-setting for the organization, and ensuring results.