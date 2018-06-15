After what was a transition year with a new funding model, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area now is focused on setting a course for the future.
Staff and volunteers are preparing to kick off the 2018 campaign in July. This will be the third year of its three-year campaign to raise $25 million. It also will begin its search for a new CEO, months after president Scott Crane's resignation in March. The governing board took time for a deliberate look at its goals and the type of leader they needed, said Don Doucette, United Way's volunteer board chairman and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges chancellor.
United Way remains committed to the Community Impact Plan funding model it rolled out in May 2017. After three years of research and discussions with stakeholders, agencies and community leaders, United Way decided the most pressing issues to improve were low educational attainment levels and poverty. Using that as a guide, the new model opened up the application process to more nonprofits and funded 10 new organizations, but left a dozen long-time partner agencies without funding.
"We spent a lot of time listening, especially listening to the agencies that were disappointed in not being funded through the new process ...," Doucette said. "We learned what people know and don't know about United Way."
While those conversations helped influence United Way's ongoing strategic planning and upcoming campaign, Doucette said it remains committed to the new strategy.
"When the model is explained, very few argue with its appropriateness," Doucette said.
"The model essentially came out of donors saying what impact are you having with the resources we're providing you?" he said, adding many nonprofits face that question from shareholders.
Asked if the staff shares that commitment, Karrie Abbott, United Way's chief operating officer and community impact vice president, said "Absolutely."
Abbott, who has assumed day-to-day leadership duties after Crane left, said the shift is a trend among United Way organizations nationwide. "We took our model from looking at several others, we collapsed them altogether."
Doucette said the previous process also received criticism. "We had a small set of 40 agencies that were regularly funded. So we opened it up to agencies outside to apply for funds, and they did in great numbers."
"We had been a closed process for 12 years if not more," Abbott said.
United Way received more than $13 million in funding requests from more than 80 nonprofits "with only $3 million to allocate," Doucette said. "On their merits, we would have allocated about $6 million if we had it."
In all, 36 nonprofits shared the $3.04 million used to complete projects that supported 26 strategies in the areas of education, health and stability.
The organization also changed how success is measured.
"In the past, agencies could tell us what outcomes they were going to measure," Abbott said. "This time we put out what it was we wanted measured. That was a big change in our model."
Agencies also show how their programs will "move the needle on those metrics" to improve education attainment and solving poverty, Doucette said.
United Way staff are gearing up for the 2018 campaign, hiring new staff and recruiting community volunteers. Stacey McIntosh is the new relationship manager of workplace giving. A campaign cabinet of 14 to 18 people — all community volunteers — has been recruited. Their role includes reaching out to companies that host workplace campaigns for United Way.
In addition, United Way has an Accelerated Leadership Program. Its members are temporary full-time employees, whose role is to assist during the campaign. The new associates are Audra Daley, Samantha Harrison, Cayla Nord and Shane Newbanks.
During the July kick-off, United Way will announce how much was raised last year and introduce the new campaign chairs, Abbott said.
"We need to rally the community to increase the level of funding so more of those agencies that do great work can be funded," Doucette said, adding he hopes the Quad-Cities can raise the level of volunteerism and philanthropy.
In 2019, United Way will again open the process to applications for the next three-year cycle of funding.
Then, "agencies that have good ideas about how to move the needle on the community's most important issues will be able to apply again," he said. "The issue is raising more money."