Jason Fessel and Manoj Girhe, of Deere & Co., work together while clearing trees and brush as part of United Way Fall Day of Caring Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, behind the Hauberg Center, in Rock Island. Clearing the land is part of the restoration of the terraced food gardens for to use as educational food production for elementary to high school students
United Way of the Quad-Cities is calling for more than 2,000 volunteers to help make a difference in the community through Day of Caring.
On May 16, United Way will hold its spring Day of Caring. Held twice a year, Day of Caring is a one-day, hands-on, volunteer event where Quad-Citizens give their time and talents to help complete projects for area nonprofits, schools and parks.
"This annual event attracts people who believe we can accomplish big things when we come together," said Rene Gellerman, United Way's CEO and president. "It’s inspiring to realize the difference volunteers will have on people’s lives, our nonprofit sector and our community on a single day."
Since 2005, more than 24,000 volunteers have logged nearly 98,000 hours valued at $2.2 million through Days of Caring.
Volunteer registration is open now through May 2 at unitedwayqc.org/dayofcaring. Individuals and teams of any size are encouraged to sign up for half or full-day projects. Examples include indoor and outdoor beautification projects, reading with kids, youth camp updates, working with seniors and more.
All projects are first come, first served and volunteers must have team member names, emails and shirt sizes to register.
"We have a record number of opportunities and ask for the community to sign up to help us get them all completed," Gellerman added.
To view a complete list of projects and register, visit unitedwayqc.org/dayofcaring. For more information, contact Amy Daniels at 563-344-0344.
