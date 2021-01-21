United Way seeks grant applications

United Way of the Quad-Cities is accepting applications for its Strategic Impact Grants from nonprofits, grassroots organizations and others serving the residents in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Grants will be awarded to organizations working to improve education, income and health outcomes in the Quad-Cities.

“We know there is still uncertainty given the pandemic heading into this year, but the long-term future of our region is bright,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad- Cities. “For 50 years, our United Way has been proud to be the stewards of our community’s collective generosity and of our role in bringing organizations together to find common-ground approaches to take on big challenges.”

“These Strategic Impact Grants serve as catalysts for regional nonprofit collaboration. Together, we can build the interventions that give people the opportunity for economic mobility, quality education and health care – regardless of race or ZIP code. We have every opportunity to make our region’s future even brighter.”

United Way will invest over $2 million in grants to selected recipients for a period of two years beginning July 2021. The application is available at unitedwayqc.org/apply and is due Feb. 26.

Learn more about application requirements at www.unitedwayqc.org/apply. For more information, email Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org or call 563-344-0330.

Quad-City Times​

