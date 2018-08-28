One in three Quad-City residents struggles to pay for basic needs, a number Mike Parejko, chairman of the 2018 United Way Campaign, finds "astounding."
To help people succeed, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area has set a fund-raising goal this year of $9.2 million that will support 36 organizations it thinks have the best chance of reducing poverty and increasing educational levels.
In a kick off gathering Tuesday morning at the Urban Campus of Scott Community College, Parejko said these 36 groups provide food, shelter, educational opportunities and access to health care, thereby creating positive and lasting change in the community.
This model of funding — one in which funded organizations are asked to deliver measurable results — was adopted last year, causing some disappointment among the dozen organizations that were cut off after years of receiving funding such as CASI (Center for Active Senior Iowans), the American Red Cross, Friendly House and the Boy and Girl Scouts.
But in addressing the group in opening remarks Tuesday, United Way board chairman Don Doucette said the board is "solidly committed to the community impact model" to "change the odds" and promote long-term change.
The United Way mission is to "mobilize people and resources to improve lives in our community," which is similar to sentiments voiced in "Big Table" discussions held around the Quad-Cities in April, and by organizers of Q2030, both initiatives of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, Doucette said.
"United Way's agenda is the community's agenda," he said.
The funding model was changed in the Quad-Cities, and in other United Way organizations across the country, in response to donors' concerns about problems that persist despite years of programs, United Way staff has said.
In education, United Way now wants programs that will get students performing at grade level and ensure that they graduate from high school and are college- or career-ready.
In health, it seeks programs that make sure youth and adults have access to mental health and/or substance abuse prevention.
Another concern with the new model adopted last year was that if a person wanted to specifically designate that their money go to a nonprofit other than the 36 "impact partners," United Way charged an administration fee to do that. That fee has now been eliminated, Doucette, said.
Other highlights from Tuesday's kickoff:
• If the $9.2 million is raised this year, it will fulfill the organization's three-year goal of $25 million, with $8.4 million raised in 2016 and $7.2 million in 2017.
• Of the total United Way raises, 68 percent goes to the 36 community impact organizations, 12 percent goes to other nonprofits of a donor's choosing, 15 percent goes to fundraising and administration, 4 percent is uncollected pledges and 1 percent goes to endowment contributions.
• In addition to the selection of Parejko, CEO of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, as chairman of this year's campaign, Mara Downing, president of the John Deere Foundation will be vice-chair.
• The search for a new United Way CEO is under way, with the expectation that a new person will begin in January 2019. A search committee has been appointed, the position will be posted, initial interviews will be held, and finalists selected this fall.
Scott Crane resigned in March. He had been CEO since 2008.