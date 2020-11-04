United Way to hold conversation to turn equity ideas into action

The next step in United Way's campaign to promote social and economic equity in the Quad-Cities will be an online meeting at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, aimed at putting ideas into action.

In a Zoom event called Courageous Conversations: Equity in Action, participants will hear the key issues, strategies and priorities that emerged from the Equity Summit, held Oct. 15, in which 420 people met in small groups to discuss topics of cultural trauma, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, equity in power sharing, economic mobility and youth development.

"During our Courageous Conversations event, we'll begin the journey of turning those ideas into action, to create a more inclusive and successful Quad-Cities, focusing on three key impact areas: education, health and income," Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad-Cities, said in a news release.

Participants will vote on how to prioritize the themes that have emerged.