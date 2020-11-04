United Way to hold conversation to turn equity ideas into action

The next step in United Way's campaign to promote social and economic equity in the Quad-Cities will be an online meeting at noon Thursday, Nov. 19, aimed at putting ideas into action.
In a Zoom event called Courageous Conversations: Equity in Action, participants will hear the key issues, strategies and priorities that emerged from the Equity Summit, held Oct. 15, in which 420 people met in small groups to discuss topics of cultural trauma, diversity and inclusion in the workplace, equity in power sharing, economic mobility and youth development.
"During our Courageous Conversations event, we'll begin the journey of turning those ideas into action, to create a more inclusive and successful Quad-Cities, focusing on three key impact areas: education, health and income," Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad-Cities, said in a news release.
Participants will vote on how to prioritize the themes that have emerged.
Then a panel of volunteers will take that insight, coupled with a full report of discussions at the Equity Summit, and prioritize projects they believe will make the biggest impact and put opportunities in the hands of more minority Quad-Citizens.
Entrepreneurs, grassroots organizations and nonprofits can apply for grants that will be awarded from a $200,000 fund United Way is raising for this specific purpose.
The 18-member volunteer panel will be led by retired U.S. Army Col. Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr.
The panelists are: Kathleen Badejo, Quad-Cities Community Foundation; Aimee Bland, Rock Island Arsenal; Marissa Cantu, Illinois/Iowa Center for Independent Living; Kevin Gibbs, TBK Bank; Alisha Hanes, Rock Island Arsenal; Jim Huiskamp, Black Hawk Bank & Trust; Frank Klipsch, former Davenport mayor; Pandora Lawrence, retired principal; Stacy Litchfield, Deere & Co.; Matt Mendenhall, Regional Development Authority; Margarita Mojica, Glenview Middle School, East Moline; Randy Moore, Iowa American Water; Anna Oliver, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center; Maria Ontiveros, Mercado on Fifth; Kent Pilcher, Estes Construction; Alfred Ramirez, Diverse Strategies; Jennifer Rouse, SENB Bank; Alex Schnell, Deere Employee Credit Union; Tameka Toney, Quad-Cities Community Foundation; and Jabari Woods, Davenport Community Schools.
United Way staff on the panel are Karrie Abbott, Kayla Babers and Gellerman.
Entities wanting to apply for a grant can do so through mid-December through the website, unitedwayqc.org.
The awards will be made in mid-February.
The deadline to sign up for Courageous Conversations is Tuesday, Nov. 17. To register, go to unitedwayqc.org
