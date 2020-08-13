UnityPoint Health helps patients on oxygen

The continuing power outages from Monday's storm are causing problems for people who are on oxygen because they need electricity to charge their tanks.

UnityPoint Health–Trinity and UnityPoint at Home have 300 tanks on hand and are ready to deliver to patients with more being filled and delivered this week, according to a news release from UnityPoint.

People in need should call as soon as possible; turnaround time for getting oxygen delivered after a call is about 1-2 hours.

For help, call 309-779-4663. The number is answered 24/7.

“This storm is a testament to how many problems can arise when power is down,” Russell Byrne, UnityPoint at Home Senior Homecare Administrator, said. “People who use oxygen have to have it, so we are doing everything we can to make sure customers get what they need in a timely manner.”

In addition, Rock Island County and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies have partnered with the American Red Cross to aid those who are electricity-dependent due to medical devices.

Call the American Red Cross 24-hour hotline at 844-319-6560.

