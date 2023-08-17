UnityPoint Health has expanded virtual care offerings in Iowa to include pediatric patients across the state. The new options are currently only being offered to Iowa residents.

Children aged 2 to 17 years who are unable to see a primary care provider or visit a walk-in clinic, can now consider the virtual care options of SmartExam or virtual urgent care for treatment of several common ailments and illness.

SmartExam pediatric patients can receive treatment options for several common ailments and illness including acne, burns, head lice, red eye and upper respiratory illness.

All patients using SmartExam pay a flat $30 fee and will answer questions about symptoms through an online screening tool. Diagnosis and treatment options will then be offered in less than an hour from a UnityPoint Health provider.

Through virtual urgent care UnityPoint Health providers can diagnose, recommend treatment and prescribe medication for many common ailments and illness via video chat. Individuals, in Iowa, can request a virtual urgent care visit through MyUnityPoint. Some restrictions do apply for patients 2-17 years.

In addition to these virtual care options, patients can also use the self-scheduling tool to reserve a time to be seen in-person at an Urgent Care, Express or Express Care clinic as well as schedule same-day appointments with a primary care providers or a care team.

SmartExam and virtual urgent care are available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in MyUnityPoint. For more information on all virtual care options and requirements, visit https://www.unitypoint.org and search for virtual care.

