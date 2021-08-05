UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Genesis to require employees to be vaccinated

UnityPoint Health and Genesis Health System will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. UnityPoint Health employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1, while Genesis has not yet announced a date.

Both health systems made the announcements Thursday and urged communities to follow suit with vaccinations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

For UnityPoint Health, the decision affects more than 32,000 employees in three states, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.

"We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve."