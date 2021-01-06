UnityPoint Health Trinity, Encompass Health plan 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Moline

Plans by two healthcare systems to bring a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital to Moline are progressing.
The hospital is to be built on the campus of UnityPoint Health Trinity's campus at 7th Street and 52nd Avenue. It is to be operational in mid-2022, according to UnityPoint and partner Encompass Health Corp, which is based in Birmingham.
“We are excited to announce our partnership to bring The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to Moline. This new hospital will be an important, significant new development, which will provide long-term benefits for many in our community,” said Robert J. Erickson, president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health Trinity, in a news release Wednesday. “Our goals are to enhance acute rehabilitative care in the Quad-Cities, increase access to high quality inpatient rehabilitation services, and keep patients close to home and family.”
A certificate of need for the $34 million project was approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board over the summer, the release states.
“Through this new hospital and our joint venture with UnityPoint Health Trinity, we look forward to providing even more access to high quality care for Quad-Cities area residents in need of rehabilitative services,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals for Encompass Health. “UnityPoint Health is a strong healthcare organization well known for its dedication to the communities it serves and its preeminent healthcare services ... leveraging the strengths of both organizations, we will help patients regain their independence through our coordinated and connected care.”
The new hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. It will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life, the announcement states.
Many Quad-Citians turn to nursing homes to recover from conditions and ailments requiring rehabilitation, because inpatient beds in the area are limited, due in large part to a nursing shortage. The current inpatient rehab unit at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island, recently was able staff 16 of its 22 beds, a spokesman said, and one aim of the new hospital is to improve those numbers.
"Our goal is to meet the needs of all patients who require inpatient rehabilitation services in the Quad-Cities region, and we are planning the size of this state-of-the-art facility based on that need," UnityPoint officials said Wednesday. "One of the main reasons we chose to partner with the nation’s largest rehabilitation care provider in Encompass Health is the organization’s ability to attract and retain quality team members."
"We are confident that through our partnership with Encompass, we will be able to staff the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute to the level of demand we expect."
At Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park in Davenport, 39 beds are reserved for inpatient rehab. Asked whether staffing is an issue there, Craig Cooper, senior communications specialist, said, "We have not had difficulty finding skilled specialists in physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.
"Genesis Health System is often seeking nurses in various departments, as many hospitals are."
At the new hospital in Moline, UnityPoint and Encompass assured in their announcement, "The medical staff will be comprised of physicians experienced in physical medicine and rehabilitation as well as other specialties, such as internal medicine, cardiology, infectious disease and nephrology (kidney disorders) to assist in the medical management of a complex patient population."
"The hospital will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard."
When the hospital is ready to take patients, UnityPoint's existing 22-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at its Rock Island campus will relocate to Moline.
"The formation of the joint venture is subject to customary closing conditions, and the joint venture’s operation of the hospital is subject to regulatory approvals," the hospitals concluded.