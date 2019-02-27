President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Trinity in the Quad-Cities and Muscatine Rick Seidler has announced he will retire May 1 after 21 years with UnityPoint and 40 years as a health care executive.
“Rick has led this organization with his heart and soul," UnityPoint Health Quad-Cities Board President Janet Sichterman said in a news release. "We are grateful for his deep commitment to the people of the Quad-Cities and Muscatine and to the incredible physicians, nurses and team members who serve our communities with pride. We want to thank Rick for his many years of leadership and congratulate him and his family on his upcoming retirement."
Board-certified in health care management, Seidler began his career with UnityPoint Health at UnityPoint Health's Waterloo affiliate for 12 years before being named president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Trinity in 2010.
“We are grateful for Rick’s leadership and his many contributions to the communities he’s served over his 21-year career with UnityPoint Health,” president and CEO of UnityPoint Health Kevin Vermeer said in a news release. “Rick was instrumental in leading strategic growth opportunities to ensure better access to quality care for the people and families of the Quad-Cities and Muscatine.”
Rick and his wife Nancy welcomed their first grandchild in 2018 and are planning to spend more time with family in New York and Tennessee, the release said.
Information on a search to replace him was not available. Seidler was not immediately available for an interview.