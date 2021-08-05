UnityPoint Health-Trinity to require employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

UnityPoint Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

The health system made the announcement Friday and urged communities to follow suit with vaccinations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The decision affects more than 32,000 employees in three states, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.

"We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve."

Employees who choose not to become vaccinated will be asked to voluntarily resign or face termination. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, consistent with UnityPoint Health's practice for other required vaccines. A temporary deferral will be available for those employees who are pregnant.