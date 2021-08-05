UnityPoint Health-Trinity to require employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

UnityPoint Health will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
The health system made the announcement Friday and urged communities to follow suit with vaccinations in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The decision affects more than 32,000 employees in three states, regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not.
"We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best — delivering exceptional care to those we serve."
Employees who choose not to become vaccinated will be asked to voluntarily resign or face termination. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, consistent with UnityPoint Health's practice for other required vaccines. A temporary deferral will be available for those employees who are pregnant.
"The COVID vaccine is safe and effective in terms of preventing severe disease, hospitalization and death,” said Dr. Dave Williams, chief clinical officer of UnityPoint Health in a press release. "The continued wave of infections throughout the country make it clear we are not done fighting this pandemic, which means more people need to get vaccinated, especially before an anticipated increase of respiratory illnesses this fall."
UnityPoint Health System serves metropolitan and rural communities in Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with local hospitals in Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and Muscatine.
Genesis Health System at this time is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, although Senior Communications Specialist Craig Cooper said it is under consideration.
"Genesis is continuing to consider additional responses necessary to provide the safest environment possible for patients, visitors and staff," Cooper said. "This analysis and discussion has been going on since the beginning of the outbreak."
Cooper said two Genesis Health System employees are currently off work because of COVID-19 positive tests.