Lisa Oke never imagined she would be advocating for colon cancer screenings, but because it affected her personally, she is.

Oke's mother went in for a routine exam, polyps were found and her mother went through multiple rounds of treatment before dying in 2008.

"She made it through surgery, came home for a day, went back to the hospital and she didn't come back home," she said. "You feel this big void that comes into your life. You feel disappointed and angry."

Because of Oke's family's history, her doctor recommended she get a colon screening earlier than the recommended age of 45. She put off the testing until UnityPoint made at-home screening kits free and available to her.

In a few weeks, the results came back negative. With her screening taking care of, Oke is now encouraging others to get checked.

"I'd just encourage people to go get those check-ups because it's known that with African Americans, the percentage is high," she said.

The Black population is 20% more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer and 40% more likely to die from it, said Teresa Pangan, Ph.D., RDN, Prevention & Wellness Strategist for Cancer and Heart at UnityPoint Health-Trinity.

While screenings are recommended to begin at age 45, Pangan said, doctors are seeing younger people being diagnosed. One in three people between the ages of 50 and 75 are not up-to-date on screenings, she said. Many don't know the importance of a screening and don't realize advanced age can put them at risk.

"There's no symptoms for colon cancer early on, and many people report never having symptoms," she said. "Screening is so important. It can save lives."

A grant from the Iowa Cancer Consortium, in collaboration with Gilda's Club, has allowed for the hospital to provide kits to residents in Scott, Louisa and Muscatine counties. These counties are traditionally higher-hit for colon cancer, and UnityPoint is trying to turn that around.

"It's a simple message, but it's not getting through to some of the population and the people that are higher risk," Pangan said.

The kits are self-addressed with postage already applied. Once the instructions are followed, the sample needs to be placed into the mail and the hospital will call with the results within two weeks, she said.

The screening needs to be done yearly, and by doing it at home, it eliminates the need to go in and see a doctor.

"This is an answer to those that are putting it off," she said.

If colon cancer is caught early enough, there is a 90% chance of a five-year survival rate, she said. Caught late, the five-year survival rate drops to 14%.

"It steals away so many days and your energy when you're in an advanced state," Pangan said. "Just get it done, and get peace of mind."

Oke is reflecting that same message to people who may be putting off conducting a screening. Colon cancer can be hereditary, but not always. Conducting a screening with an at-home kit can deliver peace of mind, she said.

"It wasn't in our family. My mom was the first one, and she found out through a routine check-up," she said. "Cancer does not discriminate."

Those interested in receiving a kit in the mail can call the UnityPoint-Trinity Cancer Center at: 309-779-5796.